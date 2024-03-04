Onekawa School principal Steve Bloor with Year 6 students Havana Falaniko (left) and Freddi Robson in the willow hut. By next summer, foliage will cover the branches, hiding the interior. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rusted monkey bars and old metal slides are nowhere to be seen at Onekawa School in Napier. Instead, you’ll find a living, breathing entity that will grow with its students.

The school opened its brand-new nature-oriented playscape on Monday after four years of hard work and delays with a karakia by Mana Ahuriri chairman Te Kaha Hawaikirangi.

Unlike many other wooden play structures, the brown branches of willow huts will be covered in green foliage by next summer.

The playscape was designed around natural elements and includes a dry riverbed, willow huts, limestone paths, bridges and hills. It also includes a sandpit and outdoor stage.

Guests included Napier MP Katie Nimon, Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan, and Team Pipi fundraising group members.

The generous efforts of Team Pipi and funding from Pub Charity, the Lion Foundation and the Trillian Trust were all acknowledged by Onekawa School Board of Trustees presiding officer Anna Wairama on Monday.

The new playscape has a focus on nature-based initiatives and growth. Photo / Warren Buckland

“This playscape will not only enhance our awesome school aesthetically but also provide a space where all tamariki will be able to learn, explore and grow throughout their educational journey here at Onekawa School now and in the future,” she said.

Onekawa School principal Steve Bloor said the playscape was a fantastic resource for tamariki and the wider Onekawa community, and would enhance the concept of “learning through play”.