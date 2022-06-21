One person seriously injured in Hastings explosion

Fire services were alerted to an explosion in Twyford, Hastings at 11.39am Tuesday, where a person was seriously injured. Photo / NZME

A person injured in what was said to have been an explosion at a Hastings industrial site was several hours later reported to be in a stable condition and still being assessed at nearby Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the emergency in the Omahu Rd industrial district at 11.33am today

Paramedics treated and transported one patient to the hospital in what was at the time reported to be a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two appliances from the Hastings station were sent to commercial premises in the area after a report of an explosion.

There was little to no fire to extinguish by the time the crews arrived, and they were understoiod to have been at the scene less than 15 minutes.