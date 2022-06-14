Emergency services have had a busy morning around Napier with two crashes several people reported to have varying degrees of injuries. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have had a busy morning around Napier with two crashes several people reported to have varying degrees of injuries. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured and two people were moderately injured in two separate crashes around Napier.

A police spokeswoman said the first was on Main Rd North, Bayview, and was reported to police at 5.20am.

The spokeswoman said reports indicated the incident involved one vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said they responded at 5.15am and assessed, treated and transported one patient with serious injuries and took them to Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department.

The road was blocked for about and hour and a half before re-opening around 6.50am.

A second crash happened at 5.25am at the intersection of Douglas McLean Ave and Latham St, Napier.

The police spokeswoman said the incident involved two vehicles.

A St John spokesperson said they assessed, treated and transported two patients with moderate injuries and took them to Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department.

The roads were cleared in about an hour, at 6.30am.

MORE TO COME