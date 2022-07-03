One person has been seriously injured in an accident that has left State Highway 50 partially blocked on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

One person has been seriously injured in a crash that has left State Highway 50 partially blocked on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a ute overturned on State Highway 50 between Creek Rd and Glencoe Station, Maraekakaho, about 2.15pm.

The spokeswoman said the road was blocked until 2.40pm when one lane was opened.

One lane remained blocked as of 3.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said the service was notified of the accident at Maraekakaho at 2.13pm and responded with one ambulance.

"We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital in a serious condition."

