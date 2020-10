One person has sustained moderate injuries during a two-vehicle crash on Taihape Rd, near Sherenden. Photo / File

One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on Taihape Rd, near Sherenden.

Emergency services were called to the accident between Matapiro Rd and Flag Range Rd, near Sherenden, about 10.10am on Tuesday.

Police said one person had sustained moderate injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was currently at the scene.

MORE TO COME