One person has died in a crash on Ford Rd in Onekawa on Monday night. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash on Ford Rd in Onekawa on Monday night. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash in Onekawa on Monday night.

A police statement said the incident happened just after 9.45pm on Ford Rd, Onekawa.

The statement said an investigation into the crash is underway.