One person has been critically injured and one person moderately injured following a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

8 May, 2022 01:43 AM 2 minutes to read

One person has been critically injured and one person moderately injured following a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd on Sunday morning.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Norton Rd at 9.49am and responded with two ambulances and one intensive care paramedic.

They assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries and one patient with moderate injuries who were both transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd about 10.05am and attended the scene, but no further information was available.

Emergency services have attended a few accidents involving vehicles where people have been hurt over the weekend.

The St John spokesperson said St John received notification of an incident at 8.07pm on Saturday night from their Meeanee Speedway events team and sent an additional ambulance.

They assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

On Friday evening police and fire services attended a crash on the intersection of St Aubyn St West and Tomoana Rd in Hastings.

The police spokeswoman said they responded to the incident involving three vehicles at 9.42pm.

The St John spokesperson said they responded one ambulance and one intensive care paramedic to the scene at 9.39pm.

They assessed and treated three patients with moderate injuries .

None required transportation to the hospital.

MORE TO COME