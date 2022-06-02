One in hospital after medical event at Hastings workplace

St John ambulance attended a Cedenco premises in Hastings on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been taken to hospital following a medical event at a workplace in Hastings.

The incident happened about 9.05am on Friday at Cedenco, on Tomoana Rd in Mahora, Hastings.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient ''in a moderate condition was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED."

Cedenco Foods NZ confirmed in a statement that "a member of our team experienced a medical event while at work".

"The immediate team members acted quickly, providing first aid as well as contacting emergency services," the statement read.

"Emergency services responded swiftly to our call, and the person involved was taken to hospital for further assessment.

"We are in continued contact with the affected member of our team and their family as well as providing support for the staff involved."

WorkSafe is not involved.