One person has died after a car crashed into a pedestrain on Taihape Rd, Hastings, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergeny services were called to the crash at the intersection of Taihape Rd and Korokipo Rd, Omahu, Hastings about 2am on Sunday.

Police said the road was closed near the intersection, with no diversions in place, but has since reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

