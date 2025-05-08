Despite being told to rest for three years, Dodge was determined not to slow down.

He returned to helping the community as soon as he could walk again.

His latest effort was on Saturday, April 26. After spotting a Facebook post about a pile of truck tyres at East Clive beach, Dodge stepped in to help.

In just one day, Dodge removed 37 tyres with his digger from the beach during a Sustainable HB initiative.

“That’s just who I am,” he says.

“I’m not special, I’m just a human being who absolutely loves helping.”

His commitment isn’t tied to any organisation or a formal role. He simply steps up, again and again, whenever the community needs a hand.

“The things that stand out the most are when you make someone smile because you’ve made their life better.”

Dodge said his journey helping the community “officially” started in 2016, after the Kaikōura earthquake.

“I’ve always helped people, but earlier in life, I couldn’t afford to help this way. The big one started with the Kaikoura earthquake. That Christmas, I went down there with two diggers in the truck.”

He spent two weeks in the South Island, helping local farmers recover, and still gets emotional when he talks about it.

Dodge wiped away tears as he remembered that time and the lives he saved.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was for those people in Kaikoura till I got there,” he recalled.

“When I got inside it – the broken houses, the broken people, and all that – it hit me ... That was a really special trip.”

Dodge’s digger at work in Kaikoura after the 2016 earthquake.

Since then, he has been at the forefront of many local efforts.

“If a community thing arises, I just do it.”

Most notably, he and his son Matt were among the first responders during Cyclone Gabrielle, rescuing 17 people from rising floodwaters along Pakowhai Rd.

“We were recognised on the day, but I was embarrassed,” he said.

“I know it nearly cost my life, but I would do it again tomorrow because you can’t put a value on another person’s life. But I’m not a hero, I’m just another human being helping others.”

Dodge says giving isn’t just about big gestures.

He recalls helping a woman with three children stranded in a car just before Christmas last year. He paid for that family’s drinks and food.

“I was having a rough day, but helping them made me feel really good,” he said.

“So many people waste money on something that they don’t need. So, if you’re happy to waste it, put it to something that’s going to help the environment, and do something for other people, for the person next door.”

Tim Dodge with his digger - the machine he uses to help communities across the country. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Dodge believes everyone can take care of the community at some level, even with a busy routine.

He says his family is proud of him, but sometimes would “growl” if he is out helping for too long. However, he sticks with his philosophy.

“Work hard, play hard, and help people whenever you can.”

Dodge says he has no plans to slow down any time soon.

“I’ll just keep doing it forever.”

Rafaella Melo has more than 10 years of experience as a journalist in Brazil. She has worn many hats, from radio and TV presenter and producer to magazine editor. She joined the Hawke’s Bay Today team in December as a multimedia journalist.