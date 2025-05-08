“I didn’t realise how bad it was for those people in Kaikoura till I got there,” he recalled.
“When I got inside it – the broken houses, the broken people, and all that – it hit me ... That was a really special trip.”
Since then, he has been at the forefront of many local efforts.
“If a community thing arises, I just do it.”
Most notably, he and his son Matt were among the first responders during Cyclone Gabrielle, rescuing 17 people from rising floodwaters along Pakowhai Rd.
“We were recognised on the day, but I was embarrassed,” he said.
“I know it nearly cost my life, but I would do it again tomorrow because you can’t put a value on another person’s life. But I’m not a hero, I’m just another human being helping others.”
Dodge says giving isn’t just about big gestures.
He recalls helping a woman with three children stranded in a car just before Christmas last year. He paid for that family’s drinks and food.
“I was having a rough day, but helping them made me feel really good,” he said.
“So many people waste money on something that they don’t need. So, if you’re happy to waste it, put it to something that’s going to help the environment, and do something for other people, for the person next door.”
Dodge believes everyone can take care of the community at some level, even with a busy routine.
He says his family is proud of him, but sometimes would “growl” if he is out helping for too long. However, he sticks with his philosophy.
“Work hard, play hard, and help people whenever you can.”
Dodge says he has no plans to slow down any time soon.
“I’ll just keep doing it forever.”
