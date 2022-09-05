Tony Matheson, Merle McLean, Jenny Sargison and Colleen Fouhy won the Bacardi Cup.





Omarunui Bowling Club members Tony Matheson, Merle McLean, Jenny Sargison and Colleen Fouhy were bowled over last week when the mixed fours team won the inaugural Bacardi Cup.

"This was the first time the club has run this tournament and it was more directed at the regular 'roll-up' Saturday players who no longer generally enter competitions," says club treasurer Avril Denton.

The single-entry competition was played over two weekends with only two games a weekend and names were randomly drawn out of the hat.

"We could narrow it down to a single winner as the teams changed around the following week. We only had one '4' winner, which was Merle. The other three all had three wins."

Avril says the cup is kept for a year, with the competition being repeated during the winter season next year.

"We were looking through the trophy cabinet for a cup that was no longer used and we came across the Bacardi Cup. So this is now the new cup for the mixed fours single-entry competition at Omarunui."