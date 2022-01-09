Olympics the ultimate goal for Dannevirke showjumping event winner

egan Fitzsimon and Windermere Cappuccino en route to victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup qualifier in Dannevirke on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Kerry Marshall - KAMPIC

egan Fitzsimon and Windermere Cappuccino en route to victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup qualifier in Dannevirke on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Kerry Marshall - KAMPIC

Showjumper Tegan Fitzsimon couldn't have asked for better at the weekend's world cup qualifier in Dannevirke.

"It was a good weekend," she said.

The 31-year-old, from West Melton, in Christchurch, posted her third win from four qualifiers this year at the Metalform Central and Southern Hawke's Bay Showjumping Show.

She said she would be next competing at Taranaki at the end of the month for the World Cup final.

Next season, she hoped to be able to go to Australia.

"I've been basing in the North Island over the last four seasons.

"[I'd like to] mix it up a bit and head overseas.

"The Olympics is always the goal, but you've got to have the right horse at the right time."

She said she felt "pretty lucky" with the horse she rode in the world cup qualifier.

She has had the bay gelding, Windermere Cappuccino, now age 11, for seven years.

"He's really consistent. This is his fourth season doing world cup. He's won the world cup series twice and he was second last year. He's mister consistent, and usually if I get my job done right, he'll do his."

She was ecstatic with the performance.

"He was so good out there," she said. "The course rode really well and was very nice."

She started riding at age five, but only started showjumping at the age of 13.

Over the years, she had seen the sport become more technical.

"As the years have gone on the course designs have got a lot more technical, and our times have got a lot tighter, so not only do we have to go clear we have to go within a certain time."

Eleven lined up on Sunday to be challenged by both the course design and gusty wind conditions.

In the opening round, four were clear and inside time – Fitzsimon, Phillip Steiner from Tauranga, two-time final winner Brooke Edgecombe from Waipukurau and veteran Maurice Beatson from Dannevirke.

In the second round, Fitzsimon and Steiner were the only ones from the first round to come through completely clear, with Logan Massie of Dannevirke and Jeremy Whale from Hampton Downs clearing.

Full results from the weekend's events are available at www.main-events.com.