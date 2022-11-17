Old Waipukurau Hospital site to be developed for housing

Old Waipukurau Hospital buildings during demolition. Photo / Warren Buckland

Up to 950 homes will be built in the centre of Waipukurau through Government investment in infrastructure at the old Waipukurau Hospital site.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council will receive $10.9 million from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to unlock this previously inaccessible development land for much-needed new homes.

Part of the old wards at the Waipukurau Hospital before demolition. Photo / Nicki Harper

Infrastructure work including transport improvements, kilometres of new pipeline for wastewater and water supply, a new water reservoir, and major stormwater upgrades is planned, enabling houses to be built on 50 hectares that have been zoned as residential for more than 20 years.

The area - also known as the Waipukurau South Growth Precinct - will support a range of dwelling types from retirement housing to larger blocks open to the market, and smaller homes.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has taken a leadership and facilitation role in the development and has worked with the Heretaunga - Tamatea Settlement Trust and private landowners of the site as the funding application has proceeded.

”For years, we’ve shared the community’s frustration that this prime residential land has sat empty while housing is so scarce,” says CHB mayor Alex Walker.

“Now, truly smart growth - one of our strategic priorities - has become possible in the heart of Waipukurau. A mix of housing for whānau, retirees, established residents and people new to Central Hawke’s Bay will become an exciting reality thanks to this Government funding, landowners and our partners.”

The Heretaunga-Tamatea Settlement Trust, a strategic partner in the development area, echoed Mayor Walker’s sentiments, noting how exciting this news is for the people of Tamatea - Central Hawke’s Bay.

“For us, this project represents a new partnership in the practice of two parties who share an intergenerational horizon for Tamatea, and creates unique opportunities for investment and housing outcomes in the widest sense,” says Darryn Russell, chief executive of the Heretaunga-Tamatea Settlement Trust.

“We’re incredibly positive about our future together.”

The community is invited to a preview of the developments on site at the Pakeke Centre on Pōrangahau Road on Saturday, November 26 between 9-11am.