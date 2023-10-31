Lance Corporal Phoenix Johnson, crew commander, in action during a two-week NZDF exercise in Central Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor





For two weeks, Central Hawke’s Bay has been under enemy attack, but never fear, it’s all over, the good guys have won and all 100 soldiers are packing up their tents to go home.

The troops we have to thank for fending off the “enemy” are members of the Officer Cadet School, Waiouru, supported by the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (1RNZIR), the light armoured vehicles and soldiers of Queen Alexandra’s Mounted Rifles and soldiers from the Medical Corps and Corps of Signals.

They were staying at the CHB A&P Showgrounds, where they had established their base, and were fending off the “enemy” in the form of a separate group of soldiers from 1RNZIR, based at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

It was the last large exercise for this group of officer cadets, who all hope to graduate in December.

Officer training cadets took part in scenarios around the Central Hawke’s Bay district. Photo / Paul Taylor

Captain Jonty Hooson, senior instructor, field, from the Officer Cadet School was in charge of the budding military officers, who had been through defensive and offensive training at Waiouru and also posted to Papua New Guinea as part of their training.

The Central Hawke’s Bay exercise was designed to train the cadets in security and stability operations in an urban environment, setting up vehicle checkpoints, food distribution and medical points, clearing areas of threat and dealing with a car crash scenario.

One of the soldiers attending the “car crash” said they were surprised by the arrival of the Volunteer Fire Brigade. “We were assessing the situation and the casualties and we heard the siren and were joined by the brigade. It was impressive to see them in action and added realism to the scenario.”

Hooson said the two-week exercise was well supported by CHB’s fire services, police and RSA members, as well as members of the public who were involved in various scenarios and checkpoints.

“The community has been awesome. We’ve been accommodated by the Waipukurau Jockey Club, A&P Show committee and the rugby club. We have hosted them to a community engagement evening in Waipukurau and we have done some school visits, to thank them for letting us ‘invade’ their town.”

The officer training cadets had no idea what they would face in each scenario until they were faced with it. Then they had to plan, make key deductions regarding enemy, terrain, assets, tasks and capabilities, then take action.

Georgia Fisher, officer cadet, takes part in the last big exercise before graduating in December. Photo / Paul Taylor

During the task, however, the situations could rapidly change on them, requiring hasty planning.

“A task in the CHB Motors yard in Waipawa was a complex medical, Police and enemy threat which suddenly turned into a shootout in the car yard,” Hooson said.

Hooson said throughout the exercise the cadets were being assessed for leadership quality and soldiering skills.

“We watch how they think and react. This group has done well. We’ve seen them change and develop, and this exercise in an urban environment has been a huge success, aided by the high level of discipline shown by the supporting soldiers. These soldiers have a high level of investment in the officer cadets, as their future leaders.”







