NZ's most generous? Tamatea shoppers go big with donations

Louise Giddens, left, and Amandeep Sharma keep track of the donations at Tamatea Pak n' Save. Photo / Supplied

Louise Giddens, left, and Amandeep Sharma keep track of the donations at Tamatea Pak n' Save. Photo / Supplied

Pak'nSave Tamatea shoppers are proving to be some of the most generous in New Zealand with approximately 850 cans donated for the Napier Community foodbank.

Tamatea Pak'nSave store owner Andrew Graney said it was heartening to see everyone step up and help.

"It's not hard to see there's a need there. [The foodbank] has been around for more than 30 years. They work in the background for a lot of other agencies.

"We have had a long connection with them and this is the first time we could show our appreciation.

"It's a neat thing to support. We are hoping by the time the campaign ends to get to 1000 cans."

The donations are part of Pak'nSave's inaugural campaign to feed New Zealand's City Missions and food banks with canned goods.

The campaign, which opened last week runs until July 11, asks customers to give a can and help feed a hungry family.

Every Pak'nSave store has partnered with their local City Mission, foodbank or food rescue organisation to feed hungry families in their community.

All product donations will benefit these groups and on top of customers' donations, the supermarket will collectively donate $100,000 to the foodbanks and food rescue organisations.