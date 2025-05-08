Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hawke's Bay singer-songwriter Joe Cole. Photo / Charlotte Anderson Photography

Hastings is putting together a golden path of talent through its best venues this NZ Music Month.

From 11am to 8pm on Saturday, May 10, nine local venues and artists are joining forces to create the Heretaunga Hastings Music Trail, and again from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, May 18.

The event is designed to show off the city’s best-kept secrets, expose new local talent and flaunt Hastings’ hospitality, all set to a soundtrack of homegrown grooves.

Each stop along the trail offers a unique sound, story and artist to discover.

Hawke’s Bay singer-songwriter Joe Cole is one of the musicians showing off their chops, showcasing his array of rustic folk, influenced by his rock and blues upbringing.