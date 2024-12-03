Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Nursing strike: Hawke’s Bay nurse of 37 years says ‘we’re holding on by the skin of our teeth’

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
40,000 chickens with bird flu to be culled on Otago egg farm, weather conditions hinder search for three missing climbers and health care workers on strike. Video / NZ Herald
  • A nurse at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Noreen McCallan, says the hospital is struggling with nursing staffing.
  • Around 36,000 NZ Nurses Organisation members, including 200 in Hawke’s Bay, went on strike for better pay and conditions on Tuesday.
  • Health NZ’s Mark Shepherd claims there are more nurses on hospital floors and ongoing salary negotiations.

A woman who has worked at Hawke’s Bay Hospital for 37 years says she and her fellow nurses are “holding on by the skin of our teeth” because of staff shortages.

Noreen McCallan started working at the hospital in 1987 and said the situation wasn’t the worst she had ever

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today