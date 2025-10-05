To keep the hopes alive, the Magpies had to beat Manawatu Turbos in Palmerston North on Saturday night - succeeding with a 6-tries-to-2, 38-10 victory.

On a wet ground, the Magpies started warm TAB favourites to win and controlled the game from the start.

They led 21-0 at halftime but had to wait until the 15th minute of the 2nd half before hooker and season’s co-captain Jacob Devery scored a near-prerequisite Magpies bonus-point 4th try, eventually completing the regular season with a 7th win.

Going for a 10th consecutive win in the cross-ranges clash since Manawatu last won in 2014, the Magpies let the bucket-heads know they were in town from the start.

Centre Anaru Paenga-Morgan scored in the third minute, after fullback Zarn Sullivan calved neatly through the Manawatu defence, to set the ball up close to the line.

It was a sign of things to come, with Sullivan figuring in almost every try as the Magpies dominated the left flank.

Left wing Neria Fomai scored in the 29th minute before Sullivan gained his 5pts reward just on time.

First five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie converted all three, and Devery’s effort in the second half.

It took McClutchie to 36 points in 4 appearances this season since first taking the No 10 shirt in the injury absence of first choice Harry Godfrey.

Manawatu scored two unconverted tries, to hooker Vernon Bason and wing James Tofa (his 8th of the season), sandwiching a piece of extra skill from Magpies No 8 Devan Flanders, toeing ahead as a pass dropped onto his boot and chasing the ball to score just entering the last quarter.

Fomai scored his 2nd try, and 4th of the season, in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Poverty Bay, with Wairoa players Ngahiwi Manuel and Keanu Taumata starring, were denied a Heartland Rugby semi-final in about as close a call as could be.

Wairarapa-Bush and Poverty started in 6th and 7th positions respectively, each on 23 points and knowing the winner could finish as senior on the ladder as 2nd place.

On the artificial turf in Masterton, hooker Manuel scored 2 tries and flanker Taumata 1 as Poverty Bay led 17-10 with 27 minutes to go, in a game in which they trailed for only 8 of the 80 minutes of ordinary time.

Wairarapa scored a converted try in the 76th minute to tie the game at 24-all and scored again in extra time to win 29-24, to make their way into the Meads Cup semi-finals, a place that would have gone to Poverty Bay had they not conceded the dramatic late tries.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter for Hawke’s Bay Today, based in Napier for 38 years, covering most aspects of news and sport.