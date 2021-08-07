Hawke's Bay Magpies go down to Taranaki in season opener

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon scored his side's final try against Taranaki in New Plymouth, but the home side pulled away in the final minutes. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay Magpies couldn't recover from a horror start in their opening game of the 2021 NPC season, losing 19-33 to the Taranaki Bulls.

They barely fired a shot in the first quarter of the game at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, ceding 19 points inside the opening 26 minutes

Taranaki got on the front foot immediately and were rewarded with a penalty goal to Stephen Perofeta after Bay lock Tom Parsons was caught offside.

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u committed the same offence soon after allowing the Taranaki fullback to make it 6-0 in the 10th minute.

The Bulls kept the hammer down, enjoying dominance up front and in the set pieces.

Magpies openside Gareth Evans did well to hold up hooker Bradley Slater's try scoring effort, however Taranaki were awarded a try by referee Jono Bredin and the TMO could not find clear evidence to disprove the call.

While Hawke's Bay had every right to be upset with the decision, their play in the first quarter of the game was not up to scratch.

Perofeta chipped over another penalty to make it 16-0, with Taranaki cashing in on a penalty count of 9-1 in their favour.

The Magpies finally got some sustained possession around the 30 minute mark and made good use of it when Lincoln McClutchie scored a try after a couple of strong lineout mauls.

Skipper Ash Dixon almost had one of his trademark set piece tries, but was held up over the line with a couple of minutes left in the half.

Hawke's Bay went again though, and number eight Devan Flanders' try put them within seven points at the break.

They had the better of the opening stages of the second half too but some untimely handling errors allowed Taranaki to weather the storm.

There was no doubt about Slater's second try as the hooker crashed over following several pick-and-go phases close to the line.

The momentum swung back and forth as time ticked past the hour mark with Perofeta missing a penalty that would have put his side three scores ahead.

Hawke's Bay got themselves into the red zone again and Dixon showed his class from close range with a lineout drive try in the 68th minute.

Now it was the Magpies chance to turn the screws and they put together over 20 phases against a tenacious Taranaki goal-line defense.

Substitute first five Tiaan Falcon looked to have scored a fair try out wide but the TMO assessed him to be in touch from an inconclusive replay angle.

Hawke's Bay had a couple more chances to tie the game over the final ten minutes but couldn't convert.

Right on fulltime Vereniki Tikoisolomone rubbed salt in the wound too, with the debutant winger scoring a runaway 60 metre try.

The Magpies will look to turn things around before they defend the Ranfurly Shield against Otago at McLean Park next Saturday.



Taranaki Bulls 33 (Slater 2, Tikoisolomone tries; Perofeta 4/5 pens, 3/3 cons)

Hawke's Bay Magpies 19 (McClutchie, Flanders, Dixon tries; McClutchie 1/2 cons, Falcon 1/1 cons)

HT: 19-12