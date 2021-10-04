Not such a pleasant drive: Ball from Napier Golf Club strikes councillor's moving car

The damage from the stray golf ball. Photo / Facebook

A Napier City councillor who got an almighty fright when a golf ball smashed into her windscreen while she drove past the Napier Golf Club has no plans to tee off about it at a council level.

Councillor Maxine Boag was driving along Waiohiki Rd with a 97-year-old relative and her partner about 3pm on Sunday when she heard a loud "pop noise".

Her windscreen shattered in front of her and she quickly pulled over to catch her breath.

"It was quite a shock really ... I thought what on earth was that?

"There were no vehicles in front of me, it came out of absolutely nowhere."

She said they decided to continue driving despite the damage, as no one was injured and they did not want to cop another projectile.

She said it was not until further down the road that they realised it must have been a stray ball from Napier Golf Club.

"I would have preferred they had got a hole in one than hit my car," she said with a laugh.

"I think it was just a fluke really."

Napier Golf Club in Waiohiki. Photo / Warren Buckland

Boag said Napier City Council had plenty on its plate at present and she had no plans to bring a motion to the council to investigate damage caused by wayward golf balls.

She said she spoke to the golf club on Monday and they offered to pay for the damages.

However, she said her windscreen was already insured with no excess and the inconvenience was about having to get it fixed.

Napier Golf Club manager Mary Moore said the club was insured for this type of freak shot and it probably happened a couple of times a year.

She encouraged anyone who was affected by similar incidents to come and speak to the club and they would take a picture and get any damaged vehicles fixed.

She said, to her understanding, that was the principle for most clubs.

Moore said the 17th hole at Napier Golf Club, a par 5 which runs along Waiohiki Rd, was generally the worst for these type of incidents despite being bordered by trees.

"Every now and again we get an errant golfer who will swing that $1 million shot and it goes over the road."