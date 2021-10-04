Hawke's Bay loses a humble gentleman and journalism legend

Roger Moroney passed away on Friday. Photo File

Hawke's Bay Today columnist and journalist Roger Moroney has passed away.

Roger was a long-serving Hawke's Bay journalist based in Napier who retired in 2020 but returned to the paper as a columnist.

His column At Large had become a regular Friday fixture, bringing readers his unique tongue-in-cheek take on life.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper said the NZME family in the region and beyond were mourning his loss, and wanted to express their sincere condolences to his family.

"I only met Roger in 2018 but I had already heard of him - reporters who worked alongside him, that I met, spoke very fondly of him and regarded him as a mentor,'' Cooper said.

''He was well-known and respected in the Bay for his journalism, and he was a humble gentleman who we'll all miss.''

A fuller obituary will be published in the next few weeks.

Roger's family are preparing to say farewell to him in a private ceremony.