‘Not changing can be terminal’: Commercial fishing still hurting after Cyclone Gabrielle

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
Commercial fishermen Karl Warr (left) and Matt Douglas are still feeling the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on the waters seven months after the event. Photo / James Pocock

Commercial fishers say their catches are down and there’s still debris and sediment heaped on the ocean floor of Hawke’s Bay, as the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle linger seven months on.

Occasionally, debris surfaces -

