Antiques, such as jewellery, porcelain and other items were brought along to the antiques roadshow in Norsewood. Photo / Babiche Martens

While it wasn’t quite like the popular TV show, the Norsewood Antiques Roadshow did uncover some interesting items.

Barbara Ferguson, who used to own Colonial Antiques in Dannevirke, brought her expertise to the village, which included the roadshow as part of festivities supporting Norsewood and Districts School’s 150th celebration.

All manner of pieces were brought, some dating from the early 19th century to more contemporary pieces, but there were also a few intriguing items, including some that dated back centuries.

Barbara says one item was unusual in that it was found in England, but it was the sort of thing she would have expected originating from other parts of Europe, or from remnants of civilisations long gone.

People brought along treasures such as English porcelain, jewellery and Victorian dolls, although nothing Norwegian, she says.

Then again, Norsewood has its own collection of artefacts from the settlers’ journeys around the world in its own museum and at various spots around the village.

Some visitors were looking for an idea of value, while others wanted to know more about their collectables and there would have been some interesting stories to tell.

Barbara says she had conversations with people about their pieces and what she wasn’t able to tell them herself, she would research there and then.

“I met some really lovely people,” she says.

When she wasn’t exploring the past with the antiques, Barbara was able to enjoy seeing some of the activities going on in Norsewood, which had put on its own celebration of 150 years of settlement to support Norsewood School.