At last year's Asians in the Bay awards are (from left) Vietta Campbell, Lily Brummer and Nurasiah Roberts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nominations are open in six categories for this year's Asians in the Bay Awards, Hawke's Bay's largest awards ceremony of its kind.

The awards were established in 2012 to recognise the Asian communities in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay has a rich and diversified cultural mix of various countries, with Asians making a sizable and rising proportion. The Asian community has a considerable presence and contribution in many industries.

"It is a forum for highlighting the considerable contribution and value the Asian community contributes to the enrichment of the Hawke's Bay community in all areas of commerce and trade, education, agriculture, health, and youth enterprise," says Hawke's Bay's first Muslim JP, Syed Khurram Iqbal.

From a modest turnout of 60 individuals in 2012 to record attendance of almost 200 people last year, the awards have grown and gathered momentum over the years.

It is now a major event in the Hawke's Bay calendar and one of the rare occasions when community leaders, Members of Parliament along with the mayors of Hastings and Napier attend the event, Syed says.

"Asians in the Bay Awards acknowledge the important contribution made by our Asian citizens to the Hawke's Bay region's social, economic, and cultural growth. We would like to invite the wider Hawke's Bay community to join us in celebrating."

There are six awards categories and nominations close on Sunday, July 17.

Best Asian Business

Best Asian Restaurant

Best Asian Practising Professional

Best Asian Secondary Student

Best Asian Tertiary Student

Best Asian Community

To send your nomination, visit www.mcahb.co.nz/aitb-awards-2022.html. Forms can also be downloaded and emailed to asiansinthebayawards@mcahb.org.nz.