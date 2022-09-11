No injuries from fires at Napier Port and Waipukurau house

A fire at Napier Port, as seen from Napier Hill on Sunday evening. Photo / Supplied

A "small" fire near Napier Port briefly threatened some construction gear on site.

Two fire trucks and crews were called to the scene about 6.45pm on Sunday and were able to subdue the fire. Crews have left the scene, with no injuries reported.

Meanwhile, a search of a smoke-logged Central Hawke's Bay house found no-one inside on Sunday evening.

Emergency services, including three fire trucks raced to a house on Porangahau Rd in Waipukurau at about 4.30pm.

A fire communications spokesman said the fire started in the basement of the house and by 4.50pm the house was being classed as "smoke-logged" rather than alight.

At 4.50pm the house was being classed as "smoke-logged" rather than alight. Photo / Rachel Wise

A stretch of Porangahau Rd near the scene was closed with police assisting with traffic control at the scene.

One officer told a Hawke's Bay Today reporter at 5pm that two people were "unaccounted for", but inquiries to the police media team later in the evening revealed there had been no injuries as a result of the fire and a search had found no-one else inside.