No charges to be laid after armed police storm 'empty' Napier house

Police with weapons at the ready outside a property in Maraenui. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman told to stay inside as armed police smashed into a nearby Maraenui house says the callout was a misunderstanding.

Investigations have concluded and no charges will be laid after the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team (PNT) swarmed Gilray Ave on Tuesday afternoon in response to reports of a "firearms incident".

They later released a statement to say "nothing of interest" was found at the address and thanked residents for their patience as they conducted the operation.

Gilray Ave resident Helen said she understood the house at the centre of the drama was empty, as the family had gone away on holiday.

"Standing about yelling 'come out, you're surrounded' was rather pointless."

A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team had acted according to the reports they had received.

"Police cleared the address and nothing was located. Further inquiries enabled us to speak with the parties involved and it was resolved without incident."