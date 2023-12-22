Voyager 2023 media awards
No Cyclone Gabrielle buyout, no options: The Rissington couple who had a river re-route itself over their land

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Annie Phillips property in Rissington was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Although the water did not quite reach the house, most of the land was devastated. Photo / Paul Taylor

The force of Cyclone Gabrielle appears to have permanently shifted the Mangaone River about 20 metres closer to the home of Annie Phillips in Rissington, cutting off the easy access they had to their

