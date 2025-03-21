Advertisement
No backing down for Napier health services protest

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown announces measures to boost our nursing workforce that will deliver immediate benefits to people seeking care. Video / Mark Mitchell

Organisers of a rally protesting declining levels of urgent overnight health services in Napier aren’t being blunted by the Government’s “enhanced” solution, announced by Minister of Health Simeon Brown on Thursday.

Health services advocate Malcolm Mulholland in Napier on March 14 proposing the Hands Around Napier Health Centre rally starting from the Sound Shell on Sunday, starting at 1pm. Photo / Doug Laing.
The rally will go ahead, starting at the Sound Shell on Marine Parade at 1pm on Sunday and progress to the Napier Health Centre in Wellesley Rd, co-ordinated by advocacy group Patient Voice Aotearoa and with the support of Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and councillors.

Brown said Health New Zealand had agreed to enhance the overnight service so that Napier residents can receive “more comprehensive care such as access to nurse prescribers, plus overnight medical support from a doctor via telehealth.

“This is a significant improvement on the status quo and means that the local community will have access to a better service, delivered from Napier Health at 76 Wellesley Road, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

But campaigner Sally Davenport says “it’s not good enough” and there are “many issues” that arise from Napier – “a city of 67,000 people” – not getting what was promised as long ago as the loss of its public hospital more than 25 years ago.

She says a lot of people are “not getting the service they deserve”.

Mayor Wise, who has often spoken of the isolation and distance from medical services felt in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, confirmed to Hawke’s Bay Today she will be at the rally, with other councillors “if they can get there”.

“It’s really disappointing that they (Health NZ) haven’t taken that next step to ensure that we’ve got in-person GPs on-site as well.”

She said she’s had a lot of feedback and is aware of widespread comment from people wanting Napier to have the best possible services.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

