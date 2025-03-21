No backing down for Napier health services protest

Health Minister Simeon Brown announces measures to boost our nursing workforce that will deliver immediate benefits to people seeking care. Video / Mark Mitchell

Organisers of a rally protesting declining levels of urgent overnight health services in Napier aren’t being blunted by the Government’s “enhanced” solution, announced by Minister of Health Simeon Brown on Thursday.

Health services advocate Malcolm Mulholland in Napier on March 14 proposing the Hands Around Napier Health Centre rally starting from the Sound Shell on Sunday, starting at 1pm. Photo / Doug Laing.

The rally will go ahead, starting at the Sound Shell on Marine Parade at 1pm on Sunday and progress to the Napier Health Centre in Wellesley Rd, co-ordinated by advocacy group Patient Voice Aotearoa and with the support of Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and councillors.

Brown said Health New Zealand had agreed to enhance the overnight service so that Napier residents can receive “more comprehensive care such as access to nurse prescribers, plus overnight medical support from a doctor via telehealth.

“This is a significant improvement on the status quo and means that the local community will have access to a better service, delivered from Napier Health at 76 Wellesley Road, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.