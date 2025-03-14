Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mayor encourages public protest at Napier Health Centre over overnight health care

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The Prime Minister is holding a standup amid attempts to attract investment to New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Napier’s mayor is backing a public protest against a Health NZ proposal to remove in-person overnight urgent health care in the city.

The Hands Around Napier Health Centre rally to be held next Sunday, March 23, was revealed on Thursday night at a public meeting amid concerns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today