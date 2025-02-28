Health NZ extends decision on Napier urgent care by four weeks

Aged care CPR debate, Auckland's St James Theatre gets funding, Andrew Tate leaves Romania, and Gene Hackman passes away. Stay updated with the latest news.

Health NZ says it will be taking another four weeks to decide the future of urgent health care in Napier.

From March 1, the general practice-led after-hours urgent care service will operate from City Medical at Napier Health Centre with a new closing time of 8pm, when the overnight nursing service will take over until 8am.

Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora confirmed in February that the merger of the after-hours services of City Medical and The Doctors Napier meant the service would operate from one location at Napier Health Centre.

At the same time, a proposal for a new overnight urgent care model for Napier was being worked through with staff, with changes associated with that model planned to begin from March 1.

Online or “virtual” consultation was the preferred option in the merger document leaked to Hawke’s Bay Today in January.