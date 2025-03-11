Napier healthcare services in the spotlight at public meeting

A proposal to end face-to-face emergency overnight health services in Napier has sparked interest in a public meeting to be held on Thursday to discuss concerns about “the state of the New Zealand health system”.
Similar to one held in Palmerston North on Tuesday, speakers at the meeting in St Paul’s Presbyterian Church will include patients, nurses and specialists, but organisers say they are expecting at least one MP from Wellington and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and several of her council.
Opposition Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said she would be attending, saying she’s aware “Napier has particular issues with overnight services” and while she’s never been opposed to “telehealth” consultation, it’s not enough for a city of the size of Napier.
Malcolm Mulholland, chairman of meeting organisers Patient Voice Aotearoa, said invitations had been issued to the Government’s Napier and Tukituki MPs, who had replied with apologies for not being able to attend.