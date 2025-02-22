Napier MP Katie Nimon says she is “advocating strongly” on behalf of the Napier community to ensure continued access to overnight urgent healthcare.

The Health Centre in Wellesley Rd, Napier. Photo / NZME

She was commenting ahead of changes taking place at the Napier Health Centre from March 1, but with some confusion regarding after-hours and overnight services.

Government health agency Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora confirmed this week that the merger of the after-hours services of City Medical and The Doctors Napier means their after-hours service will, from March 1, “operate from one location” at Napier Health Centre and close at 8pm.