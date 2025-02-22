Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier MP bats for community in health centre changes

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

Labour's Jan Tinetti questions National's Judith Collins on Police Minister Mark Mitchell's "peri-menopausal" comment.

Napier MP Katie Nimon says she is “advocating strongly” on behalf of the Napier community to ensure continued access to overnight urgent healthcare.

The Health Centre in Wellesley Rd, Napier. Photo / NZME
The Health Centre in Wellesley Rd, Napier. Photo / NZME

She was commenting ahead of changes taking place at the Napier Health Centre from March 1, but with some confusion regarding after-hours and overnight services.

Government health agency Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora confirmed this week that the merger of the after-hours services of City Medical and The Doctors Napier means their after-hours service will, from March 1, “operate from one location” at Napier Health Centre and close at 8pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay group director operations David Warrington said at the time there will be continuity despite the change in after-hours services, but there were processes to be worked through with staff before it could communicate what overnight services would be in place.

Nimon says it’s an important issue for the local community, she has been “raising the community’s views directly with the Minister of Health” and she hopes to be able to comment further.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today