Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ngāti Kahungunu establishing its own iwi health authority, could purchase medical clinics in future

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Bayden Barber says the new entity will help its people live longer and healthier lives. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Bayden Barber says the new entity will help its people live longer and healthier lives. Photo / Paul Taylor

The third-largest iwi in the country is establishing its own health authority and is contemplating purchasing GP clinics to bolster it.

The goal is to address health disparities for Māori in the iwi’s rohe – from Hawke’s Bay to Wairarapa and parts of the East Coast – such as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save