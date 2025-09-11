The plan was announced publicly on Wednesday and remains in its infant stages, with next steps including establishing a leadership structure and a health strategy to guide the work, which could take about 12 months.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Bayden Barber said the new authority could look at “purchasing GP clinics” in future to operate with “a big focus on our people” – although those decisions would be made further down the track.

“It’s about putting control back in our own hands.

“For too long, we have relied on the mainstream system to basically pick up the pieces of our communities that have been suffering in silence, in terms of public health and primary care and secondary care.

“[This is] about saying to our people, Ngāti Kahungunu is going to put a pou in the ground and we will be here to support our people to live healthier and longer lives.”

He said it was not acceptable that Māori were dying significantly earlier, on average, than non-Māori in New Zealand.

According to Stats NZ’s latest data, the average Māori life expectancy at birth is 75.8 years, while the average life expectancy for all New Zealanders at birth is 81.8 years.

Concerning rates of chronic illness, mental health, isolation and loneliness, drug problems, and non-enrolment with a GP also need to be better addressed, as well as affordability for services, Barber said.

He said, as far as he was aware, this was a first for any iwi across the motu, and he hoped other iwi would follow their lead.

How will it be funded?

Funding is yet to be secured, but Barber said he was confident the iwi would secure enough money in future for the authority to function effectively.

“We have a number of strategies that we are going to look at,” he said.

“Money is a big part of it, funding is a big part of it, and we will be working hard to [secure funding].”

He said the iwi had funds available and would also look to partner with private businesses and other iwi in the future.

He also expected Health NZ Te Whatu Ora to support the work.

“[But] I’m not focusing on the money right now, I’m focusing on the vision ... I think people always start with the funding, and you just get nowhere. We have a big iwi and big networks.”

Barber said the project to launch an iwi health authority had been in the works for years, including research on indigenous health models overseas, and was not thought up overnight.

The announcement follows the nationwide Māori Health Authority (Te Aka Whai Ora) being disestablished last year by the coalition Government, with many of its functions being absorbed by Health NZ Te Whatu Ora.

Health Minister responds

Health Minister Simeon Brown said in response to the announcement that “our Government believes in one health system for all”.

“[This Government] is committed to improved health outcomes for every New Zealander, including Māori.”

He did not confirm whether the Government would be open to helping fund an iwi health authority in future.

However, he said “different approaches are required” to support some communities more effectively.

“That’s why we are enhancing the role of the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee [HMAC], which will provide independent advice to both me and the board of Health New Zealand on Māori health priorities.

“For example, Māori children continue to have lower vaccination rates than non-Māori.

“This change will enable HMAC to provide advice that helps shape more effective, community-informed responses for Māori.”

He also acknowledged the work being done by Hauora Māori providers, focused on improving health outcomes.

That includes the likes of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in Hawke’s Bay.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, a charitable trust that has hundreds of staff and is headquartered in Hastings, provides health, housing, education and other services for Māori.

It also runs Hauora Heretaunga, which is a low-cost GP clinic in Hastings.

The vision for Te Toka Tū Moana o Ngāti Kahungunu will be shared at the inaugural Ngāti Kahungunu Health Symposium on October 22 at Toitoi in Hastings and is part of the iwi’s wider 25-year plan.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.