From a childhood in state housing in Wairoa, Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga has risen to the top of the business world in Hawke’s Bay.

Tahuri-Whaipakanga was named 2023 Leader of the Year at the Hawke’s Bay Business Awards for her efforts as the CEO of one of the largest organisations in the region.

Tahuri-Whaipakanga (Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngai Tūhoe) received the accolade at the awards on Friday night.

Tahuri-Whaipakanga is the CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, an organisation of 480 staff headquartered in Hastings who provide health, housing, education and other services for Māori around Hawke’s Bay. She has held that role since 2021.

Judges commended her “empathy, decisiveness, and a deep sense of duty to the community” in leading the organisation through the Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle responses.

She said she felt “very emotional and proud” to receive the award.

“I love people, and I believe in healing, and I believe in people finding their dreams, and finding their space - mainly because that is what has happened to me,” she said of what drives her.

Like most good leaders, she’s quick to see potential in others, and praised her staff for their work within the community.

“Our kaimahi bring the magic to the work. Our kaimahi, our staff, are from the community ... our kaimahi know the need.”

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga has offered a wide range of services to those impacted by the cyclone this year, including running its own Temporary Accommodation Service supporting 135 families. That service is still operating.

She shared an analogy at the awards night that captured much of her vision as a leader.

“In Wairoa, we used to attend athletics as children. We kept winning so the athletics committee decided we should be put behind the start line, so others could have a chance.

“In my family, because of circumstances, I already felt like I was behind the line ... So I love supporting people who are behind the line.

“I hope I have contributed in a small way to get people up to the line, and to exceed and go above the line.”

She’s worked in leadership roles for two decades, including with the district health board and iwi, and continues to sit on and lead numerous boards. That includes being chairwoman of Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay, chairwoman of Tātau Tātau Housing and a trustee of Rangiahua Marae.

Tahuri-Whaipakanga saw first-hand the destruction of the cyclone on February 14, as she lives in the flood-stricken area of Eskdale, albeit above the valley.

Her home was not flooded but she was cut off for 24 hours after the cyclone, before being able to get to work and help the community.

