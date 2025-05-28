Improving Māori health could boost Hawke’s Bay economy by $120m a year: study

“One of the reasons it’s so difficult for Māori to access health services is because they largely work in agriculture, forestry, and fishing with little or no flexibility in their working hours.

“They also earn less than the regional average.

“These are among the issues driving the relatively low use of preventative care, which leads to the high rate of ED visits.”

Mental illness and diabetes were the most common “priority health conditions” among working-age Māori who were hospitalised in 2022/23, the study highlighted.

Priority health conditions are conditions with effective health system interventions and solutions, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, COPD, diabetes, ischemic stroke and mental illness.

The report estimated a dollar value to the region, if there was earlier intervention of those conditions among Māori workers.

“[We] estimated, based on conservative assumptions, that the value of the opportunity is around $122 million annually,” the report stated.

“Opportunities for productivity gains come from reduced time spent accessing healthcare as well as from improving health and living longer.”

The report concluded there was room for improvement in that space.

“Overall patterns of health-service use suggest preventive care (prevention, early detection and effective management of health conditions) may not be effectively reaching working-age Māori in Hawke’s Bay, resulting in avoidable premature mortality in working-age Māori females and significant ill-health in working-age Māori males as they age.”

Among the four territorial authorities making up Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa has “by far” the highest proportion of Māori (69%).

The study stated Wairoa district was therefore “expected to feel the impacts of Māori inequities and Māori productivity more intensely”.

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research carried out the report.

REDA commissioned the report in partnership with Tihei Takitimu Iwi-Māori Partnership Board.

Board co-chair Lewis Ratapu said it was an important study.

“We will be actively encouraging and facilitating a joined-up approach to addressing this issue, including exploring alternative health service models with large local employers, iwi, hauora Māori and health service providers and local and central government working together to trial different options for Māori that suit their needs.”

It was revealed earlier this year by RNZ that the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency board has resigned, and the agency will likely merge with another agency, the Regional Recovery Agency, in 2026 and form a new entity.