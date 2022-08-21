Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama is asking for an extended two more years on the current blackfoot pāua rāhui. Photo / Supplied

Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama has asked the Ministry for Primary Industries for a further two-year temporary ban on taking of blackfoot pāua at Waimārama.

Fisheries New Zealand has invited the public to submit written feedback regarding extending the ban, encouraging anyone interested in the species or the effects of fishing in the area concerned to submit a comment.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber said, "The first two-year rāhui was a good set-up but was not long enough for local iwi to create a robust monitoring programme."

In the request to MPI, Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama explained they wish to extend the rāhui so the pāua can continue to recover adequately in terms of numbers and size.

The local hapū believes the current temporary closure has enabled pāua stock to replenish itself and maybe increase in number and size, but this needs to be proven by reliable data.

To provide this, iwi have been planning to set up a programme to monitor stocks.

In another two years, the iwi will be able to start a monitoring programme to keep track of the rāhui blackfoot pāua, explained Barber.

Fisheries New Zealand director of fisheries management Emma Taylor said during the current rāhui local hapū had made steps towards initial monitoring of the stock.

They had been in conversation with MPI Fisheries about planning and conducting surveys over 12 months to determine the current condition, numbers, and sizes of the pāua within specified grid areas of the rohe moana.



Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama has been seeking assistance to plan and carry out pāua surveys, Taylor explained.

"The results of these surveys will help inform future management," she said.

During the two-year rāhui, MPI fishery officers continued to patrol the area and have not issued any infringements for taking pāua.

"Which suggests people in and visiting the community respect the rules," Taylor said.

"Another two-year closure would further support rebuilding this important fishery."



In its request for a further ban, Ngāi hapu o Waimārama said since the area was closed to all pāua fishing, the pāua have been able to rest, and stocks have started to recover.

Despite nearby beach communities claiming pāua stocks not protected by the rāhui are being depleted at accelerated rates, Taylor said she is unaware of any official reports, and MPI does not have evidence to support any claims.

"We are aware of the potential for localised depletion outside the rāhui area and will continue monitoring the fishery. If there is evidence of a sustainability concern, we will act accordingly."

MPI continues to monitor the coastline and encourages anyone aware of any suspicious fishing activity in the area to call us on 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email: ncc@mpi.govt.nz.



You can have your say at: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposed-further-temporary-fishing-closure-of-waimarama-hawkes-bay/