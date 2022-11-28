New Year’s Eve celebration and firework display to return to Napier

The New Year's Eve fireworks in Napier in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

The New Year's Eve fireworks in Napier in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two firework displays will be part of a big celebration bringing in the New Year at Napier’s Soundshell.

Napier’s popular New Year’s Eve event at the iconic venue is making a comeback on Saturday, December 31.

It was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, but will go ahead again this year.

A highlight of the New Year’s Eve event is the fireworks display, and organisers have confirmed there will be two displays – one for youngsters at 9.45pm, and another one at midnight.

The event will get under way at 7pm, with live music and food trucks also on offer.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said it was great to welcome the much-loved New Year’s Eve event back after a tumultuous few years in the events industry.

“New Year’s Eve at the Soundshell has become a tradition for many – locals and visitors – so it’s awesome to see it back on the Napier events calendar.”

This year’s headline act is AutoMatic 80s. The event will be alcohol-free.