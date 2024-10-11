Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New World Wine Awards: Church Road scoops rare double win for its entry-level bottles

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Church Road head winemaker Chris Scott says the winery's New World Wine Award-winning budget bottles contain just as much love as its top-shelf ones. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Church Road head winemaker Chris Scott says the winery's New World Wine Award-winning budget bottles contain just as much love as its top-shelf ones. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

It was a tale of two tipples for Hawke’s Bay winery Church Road on Thursday when it cleaned up the New World Wine Awards competition and took the top spots for its red and white entry-level wines.

Known for producing the world’s best chardonnay with its , the vineyard took out the varietal Champion titles for its Church Road Chardonnay 2023 and Church Road Syrah 2021, both of which are under $25 retail.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today