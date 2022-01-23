Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua has met with MPI to talk over strategies to deal with the problem of people taking undersized paua at Akitio Beach.

Fishery officers from the Ministry of Primary Industries are increasing their presence along Akitio Beach to prevent fishers taking undersized catches.

The move comes after a member of a local iwi found hundreds of shells from undersized pāua on the beach over the Christmas break.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua chairman Hayden Hape said he had met with MPI and they had talked out a couple of strategies.

He said they were "really engaging" with kaumatua and running through some scenarios

to work out what the best strategy was short term, as "people are still doing it".

Hape told the officer about the app he wanted to develop which would require recreational fishers to register and the officer seemed quite excited by it.

The iwi hoped to be able to have some of their kaitiaki walking alongside fishery officers, but not as law enforcers.

Hape said he wanted to take a different approach.

"Education is key. Our old people base their values around teaching."

Patrols are being stepped up at Akitio Beach to stop recreational fishers taking undersized paua. Photo / NZME

He said everyone played a part in contributing to protecting the environment and especially the wildlife.

Working with fishery officers meant data could also be shared.

MPI regional manager fish compliance Tyrone Robinson said fishery officers had increased their presence in the beach community, 73km south-east of Dannevirke.

He said some signs had also been replaced and they were investigating what other signage might be needed.

"MPI reminds all recreational fishers that the daily limit for pāua in this area is 10 per person per day with a minimum length of 125mm.

"For crayfish, there is a daily limit of six per person."

The minimum tail width for a male crayfish is 54mm and for females 60mm.

Robinson said if people could not tell the difference, the best size to gather was 60mm.

Recreational fishers could also download the free NZ Fishing Rules app.

People are encouraged to report suspected illegal activity to MPI through the Ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).