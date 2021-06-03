New principal for Napier Boys' High is Jarred Williams

Jarred Williams will begin as Napier Boys' principal in July. Photo / Supplied

An educator with experience as a senior leader at some of New Zealand's top schools has been appointed the 14th principal of Napier Boys' High School.

The appointment of Jarred Williams, who has held positions including that of deputy principal of Christchurch Boys' High School and currently at Hillcrest High School, Hamilton, was announced on Thursday by board chairwoman Megan Landon.

He will replace Matt Bertram, who announced earlier this year he will be leaving at the end of this term to return to Scots College, Wellington, where he worked before taking up the Napier job at the start of 2016.

Williams will lead Hawke's Bay's biggest school, which has a roll of about 1200 students, into its 150th anniversary year, which includes celebrations being planned for Queen's Birthday weekend 2022.

Landon said Williams was chosen from a very strong field of applicants and his experience in senior leadership at Christchurch Boys' High School and at two co-educational high schools over 11 years means he is well-prepared for what he sees as an exciting opportunity to "curate a thoughtful and collaborative vision that equitably serves and cares (manaakitanga) for all".

Prior to his senior leadership experience, he was the director of pastoral care at Hamilton Boys' High School and is well-versed in the Super 8 ethos of which NBHS is a part, involving inter-school competition in more than a dozen sports and cultural pursuits, ranging from chess to First XV rugby.

"He is something of a renaissance man, a teacher of humanities and art who has coached First XV rugby," Landon said. "He strongly believes in the importance of inclusive educational opportunities where young men can become well-rounded and strive for excellence."

Moving to Hawke's Bay to start in the new job at the start of Term 3 at the end of July, Williams' wife, Margaret, also works in education and the couple have two adult children.

Landon said that during his appointment process, Williams was taken by the pride in the school which resonated from everyone he met. He feels "very privileged to be joining the school, an outstanding institution that blends values, tradition and a rigorous approach to academic excellence, with a vast array of extra-curricular opportunities".

"The opportunity to educate other people's children is a rare privilege."