New Napier tae kwon do club gets its kicks

Napier Central Tae Kwon Do is a family affair. From left are Shane Wibberley, Wyatt Wibberley, 2, Curt Wibberley, Mark Wibberley, Luke Wibberley and Benjimen, 10.

PHOTO: PAUL TAYLOR

by Brenda Vowden

A small martial arts club is packing a big punch after setting up and launching in July this year.

Napier Central Tae Kwon Do is a family enterprise, started by Mark Wibberley and sons Curt, Luke and Shane.

"We decided to set up our own club as tae kwon do is something we are, and have been, pretty passionate about for nearly 20 years now. We started the club to pass on the skills and knowledge we have gained, especially in self-defence, which is needed more and more in this day and age," Mark says.

The handful of students which joined the Latham St-based club have slowly began drifting back after lockdown levels were lifted, Mark says.

"Before this latest bout of Covid restrictions hit us, we were slowly but surely building our student numbers. Unfortunately, our numbers had decreased and we are in the process of building up again."

Napier Central Tae Kwon Do caters for ages 8 years and up, holding two evening classes a week and offering three black belt instructors with more than 30 years experience and knowledge.

Mark says the club's goals are to attract more students, enable them to take and pass gradings, enter local, regional and national tournaments and lead students through WTNZ (World Tae Kwon Do New Zealand) into World and Olympic platforms.

"We aim to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to achieve greatness in their lives through self-belief, ability and physical fitness. Our guiding core values are respect, integrity, honour, honesty and humility."

As well as not needing any special equipment for this sport, you also don't need to be fit to take part, Mark says.

"We cater to all fitness levels, for all ages, you are only restricted by your own disabilities, mental or otherwise. However you will be required to purchase a Do Bock (uniform) to be able to grade."

With a physical disability of his own, Mark says he deals with the "softer side" of tae kwon do.

"My sons do, teach and instruct on all the physical techniques as I am unable to perform a lot of what I can teach. I am able perform things such as the poomsae (patterns) side and I leave the more intense tournament, fitness and self-defence side to Curt, Luke and Shane."

As a family, the Wibberleys have taken part in tae kwon do, gone to local, regional and national tournaments. Mark says they would love to continue as a family in their own club and promote themselves as a family-oriented entity.

"We all studied under retired Master David Porter, who I must say installed some thought quenching life skills on to myself for one and I dare say my sons too, as well as working with us and guiding us all to our black belt ranks. As a not-for-profit organisation, we are trying to build up a family-oriented club where fees are kept a minimum."

Mark encourages anyone interested to give it a go.

"If you are thinking of coming along, everyone is welcome and we are here to help and support you through your tae kwon do journey. It costs nothing for the first two weeks with us. It is not for everyone, but you never know, you may just like it and have the commitment it takes to become a black belt."

■ Napier Central Tae Kwon Do, St Augustine's Scout Hall, bottom of Latham St, Marewa, Napier, opposite the Menzshed. Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6pm-7.30pm. For more information contact Mark on 0272784415.