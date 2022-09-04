From left, Radio Hawke's Bay team station manager Kelly Reid, programme and content director Ken Morrison and projects and funding coordinator Natalie Robb. Photo / Paul Taylor

After 27 years of Radio Kidnappers, the community radio station has rebranded to Radio Hawke's Bay.

The team wanted the station to become more welcoming to all of Hawke's Bay, as in the past, the name has led people to believe the station was based out at Cape Kidnappers.

Station manager Kelly Reid said the station's name change has been in the works for a few years, and changing the name while moving locations was the perfect opportunity.

Radio Hawke's Bay has just moved into their new premises at 302 Hastings St North in Hastings.

"We are really excited to have this new space where we are more visible so people can walk in off the street and see what we are doing here."

Last week the station welcomed the Hastings and Napier mayors, local sponsors and more than 60 community broadcasters to check out the new studio space.

Hawke's Bay Radio will hold a community open day on September 17 from 10am until 2pm.

The public will be free to walk around the new studio space and check out all the new updates.

There will even be a chance for those who attended to learn how to make a radio show.

Hawke's Bay Radio has also organised live entertainment and a free sausage sizzle.