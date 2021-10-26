New lower Napier speed limits start Friday

Signs of change - On Friday the limit on State Highway 51 south of Napier will be 80kmh. Photo / File.

New speed limits on the oceanfront highway south of Napier will take effect on Friday.

The changes include dropping the limit from 100km to 80kmh on a sections of State Highway 51 (formerly State Highway 2) between Napier and Clive, and follow public consultation undertaken by national highways agency Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier this year.

They are among measures being taken to improve road safety amid concerns over the high crash and fatalities rate in the last decade, with five fatalities in just one 3km section between Napier and Awatoto in less than three years.

Work crews have been preparing for the changes which include reducing limits to 60kmh on the southern approach to Clive and the northern approach to Hastings through Waipatu.



Signage will be completed before the new limits come into effect.