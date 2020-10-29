Website of the Year

New HBU signing Jesse Randall focused on team performances despite accolades

4 minutes to read

Hawke's Bay United new signing Jesse Randall in action during a ISPS Handa Premiership match for Tasman Utd in December 2019. Photo / www.photosport.nz

By: Christian Fuller

Hawke's Bay United's newest hot prospect says he's not fussed about individual recognition, despite netting 18 goals in just eight matches at the Under-19 Youth Tournament at Park Island.

Jesse Randall, 18, who has signed

