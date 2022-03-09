Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau is the new climate action ambassador for Hawke's Bay Regional Council. She has also worked as project manager for Nourishing Hawke's Bay: He wairua to te kai. Photo / Supplied

Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau is the new climate action ambassador for Hawke's Bay Regional Council. She has also worked as project manager for Nourishing Hawke's Bay: He wairua to te kai. Photo / Supplied

A new regional council role will focus on ensuring carbon neutrality for Hawke's Bay by 2050.

Hawke's Bay local Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau has been appointed climate action ambassador for Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Her focus will be to ensure the regional council is carbon neutral by 2025 and she will have a leadership role in the goal to make Hawke's Bay carbon neutral by 2050.

A HBRC spokesperson said in a statement that McKelvie-Sebileau will ensure mātauranga Māori viewpoints are incorporated with community groups, industry and local councils to ensure an inclusive approach.

This will be achieved through leading the development of a Regional Climate Action Plan engaging in partnerships with mana whenua.

McKelvie-Sebileau has a background in psychology and public health and is currently finishing her PHD in food resilience for communities through which she was project manager for Nourishing Hawke's Bay: He wairua to te kai.

She said skills she learnt during her PhD are all very applicable to the role.

"A lot of the skills I've learnt there are about engaging with people, creating partnerships and influencing people for systemic change."

She said a starting point will be establishing a regional greenhouse gas emissions inventory and regional risk assessment to deepen the understanding of climate issues in Hawke's Bay.

"To engage our community, we need to bring them along for change, and propose an alternative vision for an equitable and resilient future."

Environment Committee chair Hinewai Ormsby said the regional council was working hard to make the region more resilient to climate change, from flood protection to coastal hazards to biodiversity protection.

"However, we need to work together as a community to achieve the transformational change required to reduce our environmental footprint and live more sustainably."

HBRC chief executive James Palmer said the climate action ambassador will work with the local councils and is already working with Napier City council's climate change specialist Heather Bosselmann as the first two dedicated climate change roles in the councils.

He said Pippa's strong social science lens and ability to translate difficult research for different audiences made her the best candidate for the role.

"Her own carbon-reducing initiatives, such as running a community compost for her neighbours and her PhD in food resilience in schools, positions her as an authentic leader capable of catalysing community action and influencing change"

He said the HBRC appeared to be on target for carbon neutrality.

Total emissions from HBRC for the 12-month period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 were 882.4 tonnes, which included fuel, energy, travel, waste and outward freight

HBRC forests sequester an average of 15,398 tonnes of carbon annually.

"On the face of it the rate of safe carbon sequestration (that is not required for surrender on harvest) comfortably exceeds the emissions of the council's core operations."