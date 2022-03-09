Household contacts would need a rapid antigen test on day three and day seven during their isolation. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay had 707 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, with 17 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 22,454 new community cases nationally, with 742 in hospital, 19 in ICU and four deaths.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said as case numbers increased, larger numbers of people needed to isolate.

He confirmed the isolation period for a Covid-19 case and their household contacts would be reduced to seven days.

Hipkins said household contacts would need a rapid antigen test (RAT) on day three and day seven during their isolation.

The reduced seven-day isolation rules take effect from 11.59pm on Friday.

Regarding the self-isolation period being reduced to seven days, Hipkins said the vast majority of infections were picking up during this timeframe.

"The reduction in the isolation period follows similar changes overseas and increasing evidence that people are most likely to transmit the virus earlier in their infectious period.

"This evidence also shows that the risk of reinfection within the first three months after someone has Omicron is very low.

"For this reason, recovered cases will no longer need to self-isolate if they become a household contact within 90 days after having the virus. This is an increase from the current 28 days."