New Hastings playground to have an apple bins theme

An artist's impression of the playground at the Lawrie Cooke Reserve in Lyndhurst, Hastings, set to be built in early 2022. Photo / Supplied

A new playground nearly ripe to be built in Lyndhurst has a green-thumb namesake.

Retired Hastings nurseryman Lawrie Cooke established fruit tree nursery sites for the orchard industry for nearly 60 years in Lyndhurst and the wider Frimley area.

Lawrie first established his company, L.E. Cooke Nurseryman Ltd, in 1956. His wife, Jan, began to help run the business in 1959.

Their son, Martin, and daughter-in-law, Kelli, now run the business, which is one of the longest-surviving fruit tree nurseries still operating in New Zealand.

Lawrie was recognised for his contribution to the industry in 2004, when he was made a life member of Summerfruit NZ and in 2008 when he was awarded life membership of the Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers Association.

The new playground will sit on the Lawrie Cooke Reserve in Matariki Ave, which was once a fruit tree nursery.

In keeping with its namesake, the playground will have an orchard theme, with apple-red balancing balls, fruit-bin climbing, a slide frame, a play tractor and a mini-orchard.

Lawrie and Jan said in a statement that the use of the name is a wonderful way to preserve their links to the area.

"The grandchildren will be proud to think there's a reserve and playground named after their grandad," they said.

Hastings District councillor and chairman of the council's Great Communities subcommittee Eileen Lawson says that the playground will be a wonderful way to reflect the heritage of the area.

"Hastings is renowned for growing wonderful food and initiatives like this celebrate our horticultural success and the people who made it happen," Lawson said.

The playground is scheduled for completion in early 2022.