Hastings i-Site manager James McMenamin in the new building down Heretaunga St. Photo / Warren Buckland

The new Hastings i-Site opened its doors to the public on Monday, July 4.

The new i-Site premises were created as part of the redevelopment of the Hastings Municipal Building that began in October.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said, "This i-Site offers more than the traditional information centre.

"It's innovative and unique, offering information through a mix of digital, interactive and traditional methods to cater for tech-savvy and conventional travellers," they said.

Hastings i-Site's new home is in the newly renovated Municipal Building in Heretaunga St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings i-Site manager James McMenamin said he believes his i-Site is the first in the country to debut interactive mapping technology curated specifically to the district.

An interactive mapping touchscreen will let locals and visitors virtually explore and get information on places to visit and events happening in the city.

The new technology isn't the only thing to catch visitors' eyes; the i-Site shop will be stocked with locally crafted bespoke items.

It also offers a retail selection of Hastings-inspired art, clothing and souvenirs, and other New Zealand-inspired items.

Hastings i-Site manager James McMenamin shows off new interactive technology that he believes Hastings i-Site is the first in the country to have. Photo / Warren Buckland

The old Hastings i-Site was closer to the middle of Heretaunga St.

However, the relocation was driven by the council's vision to have an urban hub in the Municipal Building.

A district council spokesperson explained being in the council-owned building will create financial efficiencies and dovetails with the overall Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

"Including being the location for Toitoi's box office, allowing people to buy event tickets for Toitoi as well as other venues and locations around the country," they said.

Hastings i-Site is home to an interactive mapping screen where locals and visitors can have a closer look into the district's activities. Photo / Warren Buckland

"With this investment in Municipal Building, including the i-Site as part of the Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, we have an opportunity to leverage these opportunities for our district and local businesses."

The Hastings council hopes the new building will also further support work done at a national level by Hawke's Bay Tourism.