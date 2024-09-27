“I just don’t understand why we shelved the excellent branding we had, where that tapestry of Hawke’s Bay’s colour, energy and landscapes was represented so powerfully, to this lazy, boring, bog-awful image. How and why was this approved? I’m baffled.”

Hastings District Council group manager marketing, communications and engagement Naomi Fergusson said the gateway signs had been replaced with a new design that was within part of the new Heretaunga Hastings brand that began to be rolled out last year.

“The gateway sign replacement was originally planned as a staged approach for aged or worn signs, however, as some of them were damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle, these installations were bought forward,” Fergusson said.

“Gateway signs are placed on boundaries of regions, cities and towns all around New Zealand and their primary purpose is to make people aware they are entering a destination (in our case Heretaunga Hastings), and welcome them accordingly (within about three to five seconds as people drive past).”

She said the “H” was an asset designed as part of the overall Heretaunga Hastings rebrand project.

”We chose to use this asset as the basis for our gateway signs. The creative agency that designed it was a Wellington-based agency called Strategy & Creative who won the project via a tender process (no Hawke’s Bay agencies submitted a tender).”

Printing of the eight gateway signs was budgeted at $41,446 and additional reinforcement of the steel supports as per engineering requirements and installation cost $33,923, bringing the total cost to $75,639, which was covered off by existing operational budgets (2023/24).

Lorkin’s post on social media about the signs, which she headed “worst regional branding yet”, drew some scathing comments, including “Good Lord that’s atrocious”, “Huge fail H for Horrendous. I’m guessing it cost $10 or so” and “Well worth the rates increase said no one ever”.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said everyone is entitled to an opinion: ”It would be impossible to achieve a single design that resonates with everyone. We have also had positive feedback about the unique signs and the fresh, bold feel they bring to the district.”

Late last year a rebrand of Hastings and Hastings District Council cost about $70,000.