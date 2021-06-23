New citizens reinforce privilege of being a New Zealander

Seven new New Zealanders pose with Mayor Tracey Collis and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty after a Citizenship Ceremony on Wednesday in the Tararua District Council Chamber.

Pic 3: BTG280621CC3 Caption: Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua perform action waiata.

Pic 4: BTG280621CC4 Caption: Jeanne and Kelvin Divina with children Janika, Danielle and Jacob take the Pledge Of Allegiance to become NZ Citizens.

Pic 5: BTG280621CC5 Caption: Kimino and Shuichi Hada pose with Mayor Tracey Collis and their NZ Citizenship Certificates.

Pic 6: BTG280621CC6 Caption: Michael Tiemessen holds his NZ Citizenship Certificate with wife Sierra and Mayor Tracey Collis.

Pic 7: BTG280621CC7 Caption: The Right Hon Dame Patsy Reddy as NZ Governor General welcomes the new citizens saying "Our future is now your future."

By Dave Murdoch

Seven long-term residents of New Zealand confirmed their citizenship at a very moving ceremony in the Tararua District Council Chamber on Wednesday June 16.

In welcoming the future citizens mayor Tracey Collis spoke about New Zealand and the Tararua District highlighting their physical and cultural features and the responsibilities the new citizens were taking on as New Zealanders.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua perform action waiata.

She said their commitment to the New Zealand culture in no way diminished their own heritage but strengthened New Zealand's diversity.

Jeanne and Kelvin Divina from the Phillipines were the first to take the Pledge of Allegiance on behalf of their two elder children Janika and Danielle who, although both born on New Zealand, were not citizens as their parents were on working visas at the time. Jacob, 5, was born when the couple had residency.

They have been dairy farming for 11 years in Waikato, Norsewood, Dannevirke and now Woodville where Kelvin has been farm manager on the organic Cumming Farm for seven years. They are well settled, the two daughters at Woodville School and keen on netball.

Suichi Hada came to New Zealand in 1999 initially as a journalist writing a magazine for Japanese residents in New Zealand. Kimini came in 2002. She writes novels and poems. The couple married in Auckland where Suichi had taken up beef farming.

They moved to a beef farm near Ngapaeruru east of Dannevirke in 2009 and are very happy with strong support of neighbouring farmers.

Their three children are at boarding schools; Chisori and Mahiro at Palmerston North Boys High where Chisory is a NZ champion archer and Mahiro is captain of the Junior A Football team. Chimari is in her first year at Napier Girls High School after being Dux of Huia Range Primary School last year.

Michael Tiemessen moved from a pig farm in Iowa to New Zealand in 2000 to marry a Kiwi he met on line. He said the change in lifestyle was huge, especially the experience of a full powhiri welcome when he first arrived.

His first marriage failed but he met Sierra and they married in 2010 and moved from Palmerston North to Dannevirke in 2016. Michael worked at various jobs and is now at Treadwell Auto Services.

After the Pledges of Allegiance recordings from Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Minister of Internal Affairs Hon Jan Tinetti were played, welcoming the new citizens and afternoon tea was served after the singing of New Zealand's national anthem.